PTI leader Shahbaz Gill sustains minor injuries in car accident

LAHORE: PTI leader and former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, on Thursaday sustained minor injuries in a road accident on motorway near Khanqah Dogran, Geo News reported.



Gill was travelling to Islamabad from Lahore. A spokesperson of the motorway police said that there was no evidence of involvement of any other vehicle. The injured will be shifted to Islamabad after receiving medical treatment, he added.

Sources said that the accident took place due to the negligence and carelessness of the driver.

PTI Punjab's Information Secretary Musarrat Cheema taking notice of the accident demanded an investigation.

"This is terrible. Hope he's safe," she wrote on Twitter, adding that the police should look into this matter thoroughly.

"This can't be a coincidence when the interior minister is threatening PTI members and affiliates," she claimed.