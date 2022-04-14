Gill notified as Imran’s chief of staff

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill was notified as chief of staff of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday.
Ex-Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill will be in-charge of Imran Khan’s security routine and political activities. Besides, he will look after the affairs of the PTI chairman’s office and other related activities as the chief of staff. Earlier PTI’s late leader Naeemul Haque had served as the chief of staff to the PTI chairman till his death in Feb 2020.
HARIPUR: Two persons, including a teenage boy, were killed in two incidents in Khanpur tehsil, police said on...
SWABI: Fifth death anniversary of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan who had been lynched on...
LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday granted a two-day physical remand of a social media activist to the Federal...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial head Amir Muqam Khan has directed the National Highways Authority ...
PESHAWAR: Corporate commercial financing was launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday to enable rapid construction...
KHAR: A schoolteacher was martyred in an improvised explosive device blast in Badan village in Mamond tehsil in...
Comments