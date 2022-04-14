Gill notified as Imran’s chief of staff

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill was notified as chief of staff of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday.

Ex-Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill will be in-charge of Imran Khan’s security routine and political activities. Besides, he will look after the affairs of the PTI chairman’s office and other related activities as the chief of staff. Earlier PTI’s late leader Naeemul Haque had served as the chief of staff to the PTI chairman till his death in Feb 2020.