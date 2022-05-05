Vicky Kaushal leaves his ‘ardent fan’ elated with his sweet gesture: Watch

Vicky Kaushal is loved by his fans and admirers which is why, his ‘sweet gesture’ with his fan has melted hearts on social media.



Recently, a female fan met the URI actor and she was so overwhelmed with joy to see him that she began crying.

In a video shared by Pinkvilla, Kaushal could be seen coming near to his vanity van where his ardent fan was waiting for him.

The actor had a brief interaction with the lady and he asked her name to which she replied, “Rimjhim”.

Interestingly, the fan then informed the Raazi star that she had “rescheduled her flight to meet him”.

Later on, Kaushal came to shake hands with the girl to which she could not control her emotions and had tears of joy.

Looking at her sobbing like this, the actor then comforted his fan and took her in embrace to make her feel special.

Watch here:





Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaushal will next be seen in movies including Merry Christmas, Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera.