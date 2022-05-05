Vicky Kaushal leaves his ‘ardent fan’ elated with his sweet gesture: Watch

Vicky Kaushal is loved by his fans and admirers which is why, his ‘sweet gesture’ with his fan has melted hearts on social media.
Recently, a female fan met the URI actor and she was so overwhelmed with joy to see him that she began crying.
In a video shared by Pinkvilla, Kaushal could be seen coming near to his vanity van where his ardent fan was waiting for him.
The actor had a brief interaction with the lady and he asked her name to which she replied, “Rimjhim”.
Interestingly, the fan then informed the Raazi star that she had “rescheduled her flight to meet him”.
Later on, Kaushal came to shake hands with the girl to which she could not control her emotions and had tears of joy.
Looking at her sobbing like this, the actor then comforted his fan and took her in embrace to make her feel special.
Watch here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaushal will next be seen in movies including Merry Christmas, Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera.
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘choked’ her on a yacht in the middle of a family trip
Drew Barrymore slips invite to Britney Spears calling her for her first-ever interview post-conservatorship
Meghan Markle accused of ‘being able to do nothing but moan’ about the Royal Family
Jessie J talks of her ‘heartbreaking’ miscarriage and how it ‘made me love myself deeper’
Amber Heard recalls Johnny Depp becoming inappropriate during filming for ‘The Rum Diary’
Dave Chappelle’s rep offers a statement in response to the mid-gig knife attack in LA