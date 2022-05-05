Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of ‘choking’ her on a family yacht trip

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp with accusations of attempting to ‘choke’ her on a yacht.

The alleged incident occurred back in 2013, on a family trip with his teenage kids, in the middle of July.

The couple and Depp’s kids Lily-Rose and Jack were headed to the actor’s private Bahamian island.

Recounting the entire incident to the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, Ms Heard explained that the trip was a ‘goodbye’ to Depp’s Yacht which he intended to sell to JK Rowling.

There, she claimed Depp had a coffee cup filled with liquor and when his daughter noticed, she became agitated.

At that point Depp “playfully” threw himself off the boat “like a dead fish” and it ended up scaring the 14-year-old who broke down in tears, almost immediately thereafter.

The chokehold allegedly occurred after Ms Heard was accused, by her ex, of telling his daughter about the liquor stash.

At that point, Ms Heard alleges, “He slams me up by my neck and holds me there for a second and tells me he could [expletive] kill me and I was an embarrassment.”

“I was very, very, very much in love with this whole family now, and he's saying I'm embarrassing,” he added.