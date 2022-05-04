Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘controlling’ Pete Davidson: ‘She is image-obsessed'

Kim Kardashian sparked criticism as fans think she’s controlling Pete Davidsons in a video from their visit to Ripley’s museum.

The video from their visit to Orlando revealed the Skims founder trying Marlyn Monroe’s dress while the Saturday Night Live star wore a tartan shirt and a baseball cap.

"Take the double hat off,” the 41-year-old reality star told Davidson. "I didn't know where to put my hat!" The comedian defensively replied.

“She'll hold it," Kardashian said pointing towards her assistant before adding, "Just in case. Because if it works and we want to use this somewhere.”

"Just if I want to post any behind the scenes..."

"Oh, you don't want me to have a double hat? Thank you, I appreciate that,” Davidson replied.

Kardashian said, “I'm just looking out for you."

Reacting to the video, fans bombarded the video with comments. “She is a little bossy. I know he will grow tired of it once the novelty wears off," one comment read.

Another fan wrote, “She's using him for publicity. As usual she is just image-obsessed. Listen to their convo the way she is directing him to ditch the hat in case she wants to film 'behind the scenes'."