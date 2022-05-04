Maya Ali leaves fans jaw-dropped with gorgeous Eid looks: see pics

Pakistani actor Maya Ali looked straight out of a fairy tale as she unveiled her postcard-worthy clicks from her Eid celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Ali dropped several photos to flaunt her flawless looks while adding more joy to her more than six million followers on the platform.



The Jo Bichar Gaye actor donned a gorgeous red and white layered long frock while her hair fell perfectly around her shoulders.

The breezy outfit was complimented by her traditional jewellery and soft make-up.

Meanwhile, Ali opted for a white skirt, paired with a bright pink shirt as she left fans jaw-dropped with her pictures from the first day of Eid.



