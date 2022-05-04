Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle ‘pointless’ Australia trip claims

Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle ‘pointless’ Australia trip

Former Good Morning Britain presenter and senior journalist Piers Morgan lashed out at Meghan Markle over claims the Duchess ‘hated every second’ of her royal tour of Australia in 2018 and she branded the trip ‘pointless.’



Sharing the report of the Daily Mail titled, “Meghan 'hated every second' of touring Australia with Harry” on his Twitter handle, Piers Morgan said, “Of course.. because it involved duty not lining her pockets with cash, and was designed to promote the institution she ruthlessly exploits but constantly trashes.”

In the report, royal expert Tina Brown reveals Meghan Markle’s true feelings regarding her Australia tour.

It quoted Tina’s royal biography, 'The Palace Papers.'

She claims in the book, “So, Meghan must have been thrilled with it all … right? No. She apparently hated every second of it.'

Tina Brown, citing a palace employee, writes, “She didn't understand why things were set up in that way. Instead of being excited when thousands of people showed up at the Opera House, it was very much like, 'What's the purpose? I don't understand this',”.