Karan Johar makes emotional announcement about ‘Koffee with Karan’

Bollywood filmmaker and host Karan Johar on Tuesday announced with a heavy heart that he won't be returning with a new season of Koffee with Karan.
In an emotional announcement on his official Twitter and Instagram handles, he said, “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning."
He posted the statement with caption, “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT.”
Karan’s announcement comes after reports that Koffee With Karan is being renewed for a new season.
The Koffee with Karan was launched in November 2004.
