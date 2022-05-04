Princess Eugenie celebrates 36th birthday of husband Jack Brooksbank

British Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie shared a heartfelt note for husband Jack Brooksbank on his 36th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie posted a pair of selfies to mark Jack’s birthday.

In the adorable photos, possibly from their recent trip to California when they visited her cousin Prince Harry and his family, the royal couple is seen all smiling.

She posted the snaps, saying “Happy birthday to you my Jack. 36 years today. What a journey it's been so far. Can't wait for so many more” followed by heart-eyed emojis.

Eugenie and Jack married in October 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle and welcomed their son August in February 2021.