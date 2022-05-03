Eid 2022: Ayeza Khan, Sarah Khan among others share bewitching photos

Pakistani celebs, including Ayeza Khan and Sarah Khan among others, turned heads this Eid ul Fitr as they marked the auspicious occasion with their stunning photos on social media.
Celebrities, alongside their families, were seen in gorgeous festive wear in photos posted on their social media pages.
Have a look!
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor twin with their kids on Eid
Hania Aamir looks gorgeous in a green ensemble
Asim Azhar poses with mother Gule-e-Rana
Sarah Khan shares a picture with husband Falak Shabbir
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari share their loved-up Eid pictures
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share adorable Eid clicks
Maya Ali stuns in pink dress
Hina Altaf poses with husband Agha Ali
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share Eid photos with little Kabir
Zara Noor Abbas shares a family picture
Sana Javed shares adorable pictures with husband Umair Jaswal
Mariyam Nafees wins hearts as she poses with husband Amaan Ahmed
Sadia Ghaffar shares a stunning family picture with husband Hassan Hayat and daughter
Ayesha Beig and Shahveer Jafry make a perfect couple together
Goher Mumtaz shares pics with wife Anam Ahmed
Nadia Hussain shares stunning Eid pictures with her family
Katrina Kaif wished 'Eid Mubarak' to everyone
