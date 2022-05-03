Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor twin with their kids on Eid: Video

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor have dropped an Eid video for fans!

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, Ayeza shared a short clip with her family to mark the auspicious occasion.

While Ayeza matched her dress with mini-me daughter Hoorain in white, Danish coordinated his looks in green with son Rayyan.

Eid Mubarak," Ayeza captioned the adorable video featuring herself and kids pulling off sweet poses.

