Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor twin with their kids on Eid: Video

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor have dropped an Eid video for fans!
Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, Ayeza shared a short clip with her family to mark the auspicious occasion.
While Ayeza matched her dress with mini-me daughter Hoorain in white, Danish coordinated his looks in green with son Rayyan.
Eid Mubarak," Ayeza captioned the adorable video featuring herself and kids pulling off sweet poses.
Take a look:
Kim Kardashian's beau Pete recently showed off a previously unseen tattoo on his neck
James Corden has hosted the popular CBS late-night series 'The Late Late Show' since 2015
Jaden Smith touched on growing up as a child of two famous people
Pete Davidson saved his girlfriend Kim Kardashian after she tripped on her gown and almost fell to the ground
Kylie Jenner shared photos of herself with daughter Stormi Webster as they jetted off to New York ahead of Met Gala...
HoYeon Jung looked drop-dead gorgeous in a military jacket and low-rise blue jeans