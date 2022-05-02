Met Gala 2022, here’s a round-up of the iconic fashion moments in Met Gala history

The ‘biggest fashion night’ of the year, Met Gala 2022 is all set to hit the floors tonight.
The star-studded event will bring the entertainers, models, and industry insiders gracing the red carpet with their stunning, top-notch outfits.
The event, which started as a society midnight supper in 1948, is returning to its traditional calendar slot: the first Monday in May (today May 2).
This year, the entertainment fraternity will celebrate the Gala under the ‘Glided Glamor’ theme and fans cannot wait to see their favorite stars redefining the fashion and glamor looks.
Ahead of Met Gala 2022, here’s a look back to the event’s most memorable outfits including Lady Gaga rocking not one but four unbelievable ensembles in 2019 to Kim Kardashian’s jaw-dropping all-black look in 2021.
Megan Thee Stallion was honoured with ‘the key to the city’ by Houston Mayor
Victoria Beckham offered fans a glimpse inside her gleeful time as a mother
Avril Lavigne has postponed shows due to the COVID-19 case
Kourtney Kardashian was spotted having a gleeful time with her fiancé Travis Barker in New York
Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy in March this year
Ira Khan shared some words of appreciation for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'