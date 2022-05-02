Met Gala 2022, here’s a round-up of the iconic fashion moments in Met Gala history

The ‘biggest fashion night’ of the year, Met Gala 2022 is all set to hit the floors tonight.

The star-studded event will bring the entertainers, models, and industry insiders gracing the red carpet with their stunning, top-notch outfits.

The event, which started as a society midnight supper in 1948, is returning to its traditional calendar slot: the first Monday in May (today May 2).

This year, the entertainment fraternity will celebrate the Gala under the ‘Glided Glamor’ theme and fans cannot wait to see their favorite stars redefining the fashion and glamor looks.

Ahead of Met Gala 2022, here’s a look back to the event’s most memorable outfits including Lady Gaga rocking not one but four unbelievable ensembles in 2019 to Kim Kardashian’s jaw-dropping all-black look in 2021.

Kim Kardashian Lady Gaga

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Billie Eilish Cardi B Blake Lively

Beyonce Princess Diana



