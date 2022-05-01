 
Sunday May 01, 2022
By Web Desk
May 01, 2022
Khloe Kardashian lifts up tank top to show off her killer curves in latest photo

Khloe Kardashian amazed fans with her fit physique as she lifted up her tank top to expose her tanned and muscular midsection in new snap on Saturday.

 The 37-year -old put her  killer curves  on display for her Good American Instagram account.   'Show some skin,' she captioned the eye-popping image. 

This comes four years after she said she dropped 60lbs following the birth of her daughter True Thompson with estranged boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

She was looking smashing in a caramel colored and ribbed tank top. She added unbuttoned white jeans that fell off her hips. Khloe sported her blonde hair wild and curly as her lips had mauve lipstick on.

Khloe Kardashian sizzling photo attracted massive likes and hearts as sfans throng to comment section and showered love and praise on her.