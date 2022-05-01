Kanye West fans on Pete Davidson’s new tattoo: ‘Don’t tattoo his kids’ initials!’

File Footage





Pete Davidson has reportedly inked Kim Kardashian and her four kids’ initials on his neck but fans of her ex-Kanye West are not thrilled!

Soon after pictures of Pete’s new ink started doing the rounds on social media, fans and followers took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the tattoo that says KNSCP, reportedly for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

One fan called on Kanye to ‘slide for his kids’ while another stated: “If he thinks it’s cute, it’s not. Don’t tattoo someone else’s kids initials when their dad is actually an active parent and when you have been dating the mom for only 6 months.”

A commenter also suggested that Pete and Kim won’t last long, saying: “I don’t care for any party in this whole situation but I’ve got to say this is very weird especially cause he and Kim probably won’t last that long.”

Not all reactions to the supposed tattoo were negative, however, with one fan standing up for Pete and tweeting: “Pete and Kanye worked things out. Why can't y'all support Ye and let him live in peace instead of trying to keep him in a manic state. I'm sure he'd rather someone love the kids than not.”