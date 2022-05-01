White House Correspondents' Dinner hears Will Smith joke: Watch

Trevor Noah made most of the opportunity to roast all members of the press and both political parties in a single room at the White House Correspondents' Dinner 2022.

In addition to his some feisty digs at politicians, the Daily Show host brought Will Smith on his target as he cracked a joke on the Smith-Chris Rock altercation at the 94th Academy Awards.

“It is risky making jokes these days. I mean, we all saw what happened at the Oscars,” he said referring to the incident where Smith violently acted to Rock making a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith.

He added, “I’ve actually been a little worried about tonight. What if I make a really mean joke about Kellyanne Conway, and then her husband rushes up on the stage and thanks me?”



