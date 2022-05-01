Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson ooze love at WH correspondents’ dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson turned heads upon their arrival at the 2022 White House correspondents’ dinner in Washington D.C.
Kim stepped in a sparkly Balenciaga gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery while Davidson Prada black suit Saturday night.
Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, sat together at Disney/ABC’s table, representing The Kardashian on Hulu.
The show for journalists is produced by Bob Bain and hosted by Trevor Noah. It marks the first dinner after a hiatus of three years.
