Prince William asked to not allow Prince Harry back to UK in latest poll

It appears as though the British public is completely against Prince Harry being welcomed back into the royal fold, with a new survey advising Prince William, the future King, to not assist his brother.



Express UK had polling company Techne UK run an exclusive survey for them, which has revealed that the British public seems to be vehemently against Prince Harry making a comeback in to the royal family.

The poll asked whether William should assist his younger brother into making a triumphant return, and a stunning majority of around 73 percent of British people said he shouldn’t.

13 percent were in favour of William helping Harry out, and eight percent had no answer.

The results seem to reflect the majority’s sentiment around Harry and Meghan, who stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US.

They have since made incriminatory remarks about the royal family in an explosive tell all with Oprah Winfrey, as well as suggesting that they will not return to the UK unless provided adequate security.