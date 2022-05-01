Johnny Depp breaks down heartbreak over Amber Heard’s abuse allegations: ‘Blinding hurt’

Johnny Depp talks of the ‘blinding hurt’ he felt upon reading Amber Heard’s op-ed on domestic abuse.
Depp branded the experience “like somebody had hit me in the back of the head with a 2x4”.
For those unversed, Ms Heard’s op-ed included experiences of past abuse, starting from college and read, “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college-age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.
“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.”
Depp’s lawyers allege Ms Heard’s claims of domestic abuse representation contain a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser.”
Despite the fact that it is “categorically and demonstrably false,” the court later heard.
In light of this, the legal team revealed the actor is seeking damages of “not less than $50m.”
On Monday Depp further admitted, “Even if I had done an interview to try to explain myself, it turned into a hit piece.”
