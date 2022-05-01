Akshay Kumar shares a ‘key’ to happiness

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has disclosed a ‘key’ to happiness on the 'World Laughter Day'.
The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video to mark the 'World Laughter Day'.
He posted the video with caption, “Key to happiness: to be able to laugh at yourself.”
“And on that note, here’s an act which is a result of sheer boredom, hope it makes you laugh. Please do laugh, it was actually painful. And Happy #WorldLaughterDay,” Akshay concluded.
In the video, the actor is seen making noise by rubbing a comb with his teeth to sync it with US singer Ben E. King song Stand By Me.
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Tiger Shroff was the first to drop sweet comment on the hilarious post.
