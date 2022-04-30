Kriti Sanon drops jaws in backless pink gown : See

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon wowed fans with her breathtaking pictures on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Bachchhan Paandey actor shared pictures of her latest look in a sizzling rose carmine fully sequined dress and left everyone in awe with her unending beauty.

The 31-year-old actor looked flawless in a flowing pink gown as she paired the gorgeous outfit with thigh-high pink heels.

The Mimi actor flaunted her beauty as she highlighted her hair down with a pink top with silver rings on her fingers.

Meanwhile, Kriti took to her Instagram to share her gorgeous pictures and made us fall in love with her all over again.

On the work front, Kriti has brilliantly worked in developing her own niche as a top actress to etch her name in the mind and hearts of the audience forever.



