Andy Cohen announces birth of daughter Lucy via surrogate

American television talk host Andy Cohen welcomed a second baby, daughter Lucy Eve Cohen, via a surrogate on Friday.

Sharing the happy news, the Bravo host, 53, took to his Instagram handle and posted a heart-warming beautiful picture with the newborn.

He captioned the image as, "HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!"

Cohen, who is seen cradling the baby in the picture, added, "Her big brother can't wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."

The adorable post garnered love and praise in no time. Khloé Kardashian said, “Congratulations!!!!! How wonderful and blessed is your family!!! May God bless you all!! ”

Anderson Cooper, who is also a dad of two, wished Cohen in the comments section. "Amazing! Congratulations! Welcome Lucy!!!!" he wrote.

The Red Nose Day welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen, via surrogate on Feb. 4, 2019. He announced the news via Instagram, “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen,” his post continued. “I’m so happy.”