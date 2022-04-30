Kim Kardashian cleared in Blac Chyna defamation trial

Kim Kardashian is free of all accusations of harming Blac Chyna career.
The 41-year-old made 'no statement' that could be branded 'defamatory' against brother Rob Kardashian's ex-girlfriend, confirm documents obtained by Page Six.
The court further added that there is “no evidence” to support that Kim had a “responsible part” ending Chyna's show 'Rob & Chyna.'
Chyna’s legal team sued Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner for taking a “responsible part” in defaming her.
Kim was under fire for sending a text to Keeping Up With The Kardashian producers Benim-Murray, declaring that she would no longer film as long as Chyna was on set. Kim argued that things between Rob and the reality star were not going well and it killed her to see brother hurt.
“I will not go into a toxic work environment,” Kardashian said of her refusal to work with China. “In my own show, I have the power to do that.”
The lifestyle of Depp, who has been the owner of 45 luxury cars, a yacht and several properties including an island,...
Health woes force Celine Dion to postpone Europe tour
90's pop sensation Taz from Stereo Nation passes away
K-pop band ATEEZ will play London’s Wembley arena
Amnesia increasing among royal family members says expert
UK primary school says its student was lucky to meet Meghan Markle in The Hague