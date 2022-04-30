Kim Kardashian cleared in Blac Chyna defamation trial

Kim Kardashian is free of all accusations of harming Blac Chyna career.

The 41-year-old made 'no statement' that could be branded 'defamatory' against brother Rob Kardashian's ex-girlfriend, confirm documents obtained by Page Six.

The court further added that there is “no evidence” to support that Kim had a “responsible part” ending Chyna's show 'Rob & Chyna.'

Chyna’s legal team sued Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner for taking a “responsible part” in defaming her.

Kim was under fire for sending a text to Keeping Up With The Kardashian producers Benim-Murray, declaring that she would no longer film as long as Chyna was on set. Kim argued that things between Rob and the reality star were not going well and it killed her to see brother hurt.

“I will not go into a toxic work environment,” Kardashian said of her refusal to work with China. “In my own show, I have the power to do that.”