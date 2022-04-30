Meghan Markle ‘calling the shots’ with Prince Harry: ‘Leading by the nose’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry is ‘no way near’ the mastermind behind the Sussex brand since it’s “all Meghan Markle.”

Broadcaster and documentary filmmaker Jonathan Dimbleby made this claim.

He addressed the “very great shame” oh Megxit, and told The Times, “I suspect that Harry is led by the nose by Meghan Markle.”

“He’s entering a sort of vortex in which they will become less and less significant as a couple.”

“As she gets older, as he gets older, they will matter less because the celebrity on which they trade will become less valuable.”

Before concluding he claimed, “And it’s a very great shame because when I met him, he was absolutely charming; a lovely, lovely young guy. Not the brightest in the world but filled with generosity of spirit.”