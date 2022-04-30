Amanda Bynes retracts explosive accusations against fiance, takes him back

File Footage





Amanda Bynes and her fiance Paul Michael are staying together after all!

Late on Thursday, Bynes issued an apology for accusing Michael of using drugs in an explosive video shared to Instagram earlier in the day.

The Easy A actor, who was recently released from a long-overdrawn conservatorship, took to Instagram stories on Thursday to allege that Michael had relapsed and often consumed questionable porn. She also said that she had kicked him out of her house.

Soon after, Michael told E! News that the accusations were false, and stated that he was “not using drugs now”.

Following this, Bynes issued an apology, claiming that Michael had, in fact, tested negative on a home drug test.

Talking to E! News, Bynes shared: “I thought Paul relapsed, but I was wrong. He drug tested for me from a drug test kit I bought from CVS. The drug test was negative for all substances.

She also apologised to her fans and confirmed that she is still with Michael, saying: “Paul and I are staying together. I am so sorry for the confusion I caused.”

Earlier in the day, TMZ cited LAPD sources in reporting that Michael had called the police in the morning after Bynes kicked him out of the house after a dispute.

A LAPD spokesperson told E! News: “Officers responded to a call about a verbal dispute around 2:30 in the morning. They met and spoke with both parties and stood by as one of the parties gathered their belongings and left the location. No arrest was made.”

Bynes’ lawyer also offered a statement saying: “Amanda and Paul had an argument Wednesday evening. Amanda left her home, where Paul has been residing, for her safety before the situation escalated. She was not there when police arrived.”