Meghan Markle gave Prince Harry the right 'tools' to leave UK

Meghan Markle was a trigger for disheartened Harry, coercing him to leave UK, claims author Tina Brown.

Insiders revealed that Harry, who was already a misfit in to the royal family, got a golden chance to leave after marrying Meghan Markle.

In a video interview with the Washington Post, Brown said: "You know, I think--I think that it is true, though, that Meghan has been unfairly--you know, I say this in the book. I actually think that it was unfair, in a sense, to call it Megxit, because I really think Harry wanted out himself. And you know, one of the advisors did say to me--and I was kind of shocked by this.

"A very close person in the circle said to me, you know, we always knew that Harry was going to go at some point. He was really unhappy. The Queen knew that at some point it was highly likely that Harry would want out. But they didn't know it would be so fast, and they didn't see it happening in the way that it did.

Continued Ms Brown: "And I think it's also, then, fair to say that Meghan gave Harry the tools to leave, you know, I mean because she was wired in. She understood the world of agents and deals. And I mean, this wasn't Harry's world.

"But suddenly he had in Meghan a very worldly strategist, who he decided to trust above all the other advisors. And I don't think that was such a good, smart move.

"I think that, yes, I get that he wanted, you know, this more exciting and imaginative use of his--of his gifts. But I think there was a lot that could have been achieved inside the royal family," she noted.