York demands Prince Andrew give up his 'Duke of York' title

Prince Andrew is facing growing demands to give up his title as the Duke of York by the city of York itself with council members already stripping him off a ceremonial honour on Thursday, reported The Huffington Post.

Council members convened on Wednesday night to decide whether the duke gets to keep his Freedom of the City status, which was awarded to him in 1986 when he got married and became the Duke of York.

They unanimously decided to strip Andrew off the title, thereby making their position on his sex abuse scandal clear.

Commenting on the same, City of York Council’s executive member Darryl Smalley insisted that Prince Andrew also give up his Duke of York title.

Smalley was quoted saying: “I was pleased to see councillors of all parties support this motion and make it clear that it is no longer appropriate for Prince Andrew to represent York and its residents. The removal of this honorary title sends the right message that we as a city stand with victims of abuse.”

The council exec also said that its time for Andrew to “do the right thing and relinquish his Duke of York title.”

Smalley added: “If he fails to do so, the Government and Buckingham Palace must step in to remove his title to finally end Prince Andrew’s connection to York.”