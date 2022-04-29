Johnny Depp earned more than $650m from his acting career: report

Johnny Depp has earned huge incomes thanks to his film success, however the Pirates of the Caribbean star fortune has fluctuated over the years.



It’s believed Depp has earned more than $650m from his acting career, picking up $20-30m upfront per film ever since 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, as well as 20% from the backend.



The 57-year-old made his film debut in 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, and has since gone to star in films such as Edward Scissorhands and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, as well as the TV series 21 Jump Street.



But it's his role as the swashbuckling Captain Jack Sparrow in the hugely successful Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that Depp is probably most associated with.

The success of Johnny Depp's films - it’s estimated those he’s had a lead role in have earned more than $10billion (£7.9billion) at the worldwide box office - has helped him amass a large fortune over the years.

In 2010, Forbes listed Amber Heard's ex Johnny as Hollywood’s highest-earning actor, making $75m (£59.4m). The following year that was said to be $50m, while it listed his 2016 income as $48m (£38.1m).

The Hollywood Reporter claimed in 2017 that he raked in more than $40m apiece from his share of the backend of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and made $55m (£43.6m) from 2010's Alice in Wonderland.



Little wonder then that by May 2016 his fortune was estimated to stand at a huge $400m (£317m). However two years later it was reported that his fortune had been slashed to $200m (£158.6m).

Legal troubles and lawsuits with former managers and attorneys, as well as extravagant spending, have eaten away at his fortune.