Queen delights fans as she shows off her fitness and smile during meeting with Switzerland's president

Queen Elizabeth II looked on healthy form as she met face-to-face with Switzerland's president at Windsor Castle on Thursday.



The 95-year-old delighted fans as she stood unaided during meeting with the president of Switzerland, in the build-up to UK-wide celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee in early June.

She was on cheery form during her first official engagement since a week-long break on the Sandringham estate, smiling broadly for photographs with Cassis and his wife Paola. She stood without her walking stick, after complaining of mobility problems in recent months.



The monarch returned to Windsor Castle after a week-long break on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, where she marked her 96th birthday in private on April 21.

The audience with President Ignazio Cassis was her first official engagement since then, and she held it in person rather than by video.

Royal fans were over the moon to see the Queen in healthy form after a long time and sent their love and prayers to the longest-reign monarch.