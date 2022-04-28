Halyna Hutchins' husband angry 'Rust' shooting video was released to public

Halyna Hutchin’s husband Matthew Hutchins lashed out at police department for releasing the distressing body-cam footage from the sets of Rust.

Footage of 46-year-old actor Alec Baldwin checking up on her the late cinematographer and paramedics trying to save her following the shooting was recently released.

According to TMZ, the widower’s lawyer Brian Panish has sent an outraged email to Sherriff Adan Mendoza slamming the department for trampling on their dignity and hindering their privacy.

The email claimed that the police had committed to showing Matthew watch all footage before releasing it. However, they failed to fulfil their promise.

"Your office trampled on the constitutional rights of Hutchins." The email read. "We fear, for example, that this shocking footage of Andros' mother dying may be material used by bullies to emotionally abuse him in the future."

"We demand that your office respect Matthew, Halyna and Andros Hutchins' constitutional rights of dignity, privacy, respect and fairness going forward,” the email continued.

“We also demand that your office take down the video footage of Halyna Hutchins dying on the church floor. While the damage of publishing that video is irreparable, taking down the video will end your office's complicity in causing future harm,” it concluded.