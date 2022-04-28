Meghan Markle friend says Palace aides did not know about 'secret' Queen meeting

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Windsor castle visit in April was kept confidential by the Queen, claims Omid Scobie.

Famously known as Meghan's ally, royal expert Scobie admitted that the Queen was in constant virtual contact with the Sussexes ahead of the meeting.

Writing for Yahoo he said: "While the Sussexes and the Queen have been in regular contact over the phone or virtually, their recent in-person meeting - which was purposefully kept a secret from all palace aides - was Harry’s first chance in a year to truly speak privately with his grandmother without fear of anyone overhearing or wandering in the background of a video call."

Speaking about Harry wanting to 'protect' the Queen from the wrong people in her life, Scobie added: "The reality is, since the passing of Prince Philip one year ago, the Queen is living by herself. While Prince Charles, the Cambridges and others stop by for visits, the people surrounding the monarch on a daily basis—aides, courtiers and household staff responsible for every aspect of her life—are all employees of the royal institution.

"And it’s at the hands of some of these same people that Harry experienced some of his darkest and most distressing moments as a working member of the Firm," he concluded.