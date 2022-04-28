Andrew Garfield announces BREAK from acting

Andrew Garfield is taking an acting hiatus!

Speaking to Variety in a recent interview, the Spider-Man star revealed: "I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be, and just be a bit of a person for a while."

Andrew has received worldwide praises for his latest film, Tick, Tick... Boom! and also bagged a Golden Globe Best Actor Award for his performance.

"That is a washing machine, that awards season," said the actor.

He added that he wanted to 'be ordinary for a while'.

The announcement comes after Andrew parted ways with his girlfriend Alyssa.

A source told The Sun : “Andrew and Alyssa were a really beautiful couple and things were going great at first.

“They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other.

“On top of that it became clear that there were some differences between them and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least.

“It was disappointing for Andrew because he’d have loved to have shared the excitement of the awards season with someone he loved, but it just wasn’t supposed to be.”