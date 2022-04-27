Here’s why Kylie Jenner believes Kris Jenner's Twitter account was 'definitely hacked'

Kylie Jenner is quite sure that her mother Kris Jenner was ‘definitely hacked’ after the momager begins lauding Kim Kardashian in suspicious tweets.



In posts that do not appear to have been written by Kris, 66, The Kardashian matriarch gushed about Kim's intelligence and called her favourite child.

The tweets did not go unnoticed by her daughters, with Kylie, 24, insisting her account her been 'obviously hacked' while Khloe Kardashian, 37, joked Kris had actually meant to tweet about her.

'I love my daughter Kim the most! She's just the cutest and sweetest!' Kris tweeted on Tuesday evening.

'Obviously hacked,' Kylie posted in response to the tweet.

You spelled Khloé wrong,' Khloe tweeted.

Several minutes later, Kris posted another message raving about Kim's intelligence

Kim is just so smart! Everything I know so learned from her!!!!!' Kris tweeted.

One person who wasn't offended by the tweets was obviously Kim.

'You are just so nice today mom! I didn't even know you had twitter but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me,' Kim tweeted.

Fans immediately suspected that not only was Kris hacked, but possible by her daughter Kim.

'Kim Kardashian did you steal your mothers phone AGAIN??' one tweeted.

'Hacked by Kim,' another posted.

'Hi Kim,' one Twitter user tweeted.

One fan was attempting to determine whether the person responsible for the tweets was Kim or her daughter North West.