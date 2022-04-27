In pics: Tom Holland walks hand-in-hand with Zendaya amid their outing in Boston





Tom Holland is painting the tinsel town red with his love for girlfriend Zendaya.



The Euphoria star and her beau Tom spent some time together as they held hands during a romantic outing in Boston, Massachusetts, Sunday.



The actress, 25, looked chic in a turtleneck and trousers as she beamed while spending time with the British actor, 25.

Tom proved to be ever the gentleman as he put his and Zendaya's hand in his pocket to keep warm.

The weather was cool - in the early 60F's (15C's) - as they enjoyed their walk around the history-filled city.

Zendaya looked ravishing in a light green-gray loose turtleneck, adding charcoal trousers.

The brunette slung a suede Fendi handbag across her torso, adding white sneakers and socks.

Zendaya pulled her tresses back into a chic bun while going makeup-free, revealing her natural beauty.

Tom looked dapper in charcoal trousers with a lavender-hued T-shirt, adding a silver chain and sneakers.

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya, who met in 2016, first played Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and reprised those roles in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The actors denied any romance between them for four years, with each star fueling the rumors via social media as they commented on each other's posts.

In a birthday tribute in 2017 to Tom, Zendaya shared a snap of him and wrote: 'Pretty glad you were born... happy birthday @tomholland2013.