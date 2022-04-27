‘Fast & Furious’ director Justin Lin backs out from next installment

File Footage





Justin Lin, the director of numerous Fast & Furious films, has announced that he will no longer be directing the next installment in the mega-hit franchise, Fast X.

Lin took to social media on Wednesday, April 27, to announce his exit from the film, which he co-wrote with Dan Mazeau and will continue to oversee as a producer.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer,” Lin’s statement read.

It went on to say: “Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases.”

“On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family,” it concluded.

Sources close to the production have reported that the main unit has paused filming as Universal looks for another director to replace Lin. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 19, 2023.

Production on the blockbuster franchises last outing began on April 20, with stars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron returning to film.

Also starring in Fast X are Jason Momoa, Michael Rooker, Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior.