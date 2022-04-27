Kim Kardashian shares new pics with boyfriend Pete Davidson: See

Kim Kardashian treated fans with new photos with boyfriend Pete Davidson , giving us major relationship goals.



The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum stunned onlookers as she shared throwback snaps from The Kardashians premiere featuring Saturday Night Live star, 28, after the series broke Hulu streaming record.

“THE KARDASHIANS PREMIERE!” Kardashian wrote via Instagram. “We premiered two weeks ago and I’m blown away that we had the highest premiere in HULU History! Beyond grateful when we heard that news!!”

The Skims founder also noted that she felt “honored” to wear a dress by the late Manfred Thierry Mugler to the event in Los Angeles.

“Manfred Mugler made this dress for me last year before he passed away,” she added, “and I just felt the magic in him when I wore it!

Though Kardashian appears solo in most of the new snapshots, three of them see Davidson standing by her side as she makes her way out of a car and then holding her hand before she walks the red carpet.

As per reports, the next event Kardashian and Davidson will be attending together is the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner this weekend in Washington, DC and they are set to attend the fête, where the evening’s host, Trevor Noah, will roast President Biden.







