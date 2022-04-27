Could Kate Middleton follow Meghan Markle's 'Megxit' footsteps?

Kate Middleton will 'destroy' the monarchy if she decides to leave like Meghan Markle, says author Tina Brown.

According to Ms Brown, the monarchy rests on the 'slim shoulders' of Kate and if today, she decides to exit the Firm, things will go into shambles for the royal family.

The author of ‘The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor - The Truth And The Turmoil’ said in an interview: “If for any reason, she thought like Meghan, ‘I’m out of here, I can do much better,’ it would be a disaster.”

Ms Brown: “It would, I think, crumble at the moment without her because she’s the only modern, beautiful woman who’s well-educated, substantial in herself, who’s actually wanting to commit herself to the rigours of this institution. Not many young women could do that.”

The author said that Kate required “a lot of care and strategy to end up married to William”.

Ms Brown told The Post: “They were madly in love all the way through but … making it from the loving girlfriend to the future queen, that’s an obstacle course.

“And it’s like snakes and ladders. At any moment she could have stepped on the wrong square and had a snake.”

Kate has now been married to William for more than a decade and shares three beautiful children with the Duke.