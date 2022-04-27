Amber Heard ‘very physical’ reaction to’ psychologist’s personality disorders diagnosis

Amber Heard has just offered a shocking reaction to being given multiple personality disorders diagnoses by a psychologist.

Psychologist Dr Shannon Curry issued these labels on Tuesday after meeting with Ms Heard on “two separate dates” for evaluations, on 10 and 17 December 2021.

“The result of Ms Heard’s evaluation supported two diagnoses – borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder,” in the eyes of the expert.

When delivering her findings, Ms Heard was seen going from, writing to smirks, side-eyes and most noticeably rolling her eyes.

Check it out below:

She explained that as a result of these disruptions in her personality she “externalises blame,” can be “self-righteous”, “judgmental” and even prone to anger.

Before concluding she also pointed out Ms Heard’s “desperate fear of abandonment” and explained how, those with these issues, often tend to keep their loved ones close and exhibit extreme behaviour, when unable.

This can manifest in violent or aggressive outbursts, cruelness, struggles in admitting any faults and even poses issues with forming close relationships.

Other times people with this diagnosis tend to construct stories that make them out to be the “victim” or “princess” and also “grossly” exaggerate PTSD symptoms.