Legal expert reveals why Johnny Depp lost ‘wife beater case despite ‘clearly being the victim’

Legal experts have finally leaked the real reason Johnny Depp was unable to clear his name and release damning evidence against Amber Heard in The Sun wife-beater case.

This revelation has been made by family attorney Chris Melcher, in an interview with Yahoo.

There he was quoted saying, “The case against The Sun did not involve Amber as a party, she was a witness only, so he was unable to go into depth as to her conduct at that trial as he is able to do now.”

“Johnny explained that he lost his reputation immediately because Amber's accusations created a firestorm of media attention and that he was advised by his counsel at the time not to fight back.”

“It is a difficult situation for any public figure to deal with accusations like that, with their counsel advising them to remain silent while the accusations circulate in the media. Six years later, he is finally speaking out in a courtroom with evidence and demonstrating that these allegations are false.”

Before concluding Melcher also hypothesized about Depp’s desired outcomes from the ongoing case and explained, “He must know the chances of winning the defamation case is difficult and is probably using this case as a forum to expose what Amber did to him. This is the first opportunity he has had to put Amber on trial.”