Harry Styles candidly reveals of his sex life

Renowned musician Harry Styles has recalled feeling 'ashamed' about intimacy and admitted it was 'stressful' learning who he could trust.
The 28-year-old singer has candidly revealed he felt ashamed of his sex life, admitting it 'felt like the only thing that was mine.'
Harry Styles - whose third album is set to release - has begun to navigate his way through intimacy-related issues, a journey the hitmaker detailed in a new interview.
The former member of teen-favourite boyband One Direction explained to Better Homes and Gardens: 'For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with.
'At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful.'
