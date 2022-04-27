Harry Styles candidly reveals of his sex life

 
Tuesday April 26, 2022
Harry Styles reveals he felt ashamed of his sex life

By Web Desk
April 27, 2022
Renowned musician  Harry Styles has recalled feeling 'ashamed' about intimacy and admitted it was 'stressful' learning who he could trust.

The 28-year-old singer  has candidly revealed he felt ashamed of his sex life, admitting it 'felt like the only thing that was mine.'

Harry Styles - whose third album is set to release - has begun to navigate his way through intimacy-related issues, a journey the hitmaker  detailed in a new interview.

The former member of teen-favourite boyband One Direction explained to Better Homes and Gardens: 'For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with.

'At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful.' 