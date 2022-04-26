Prince Harry was ‘fragile, unhappy’ in the Royal Family, spills insider

File Footage





Prince Harry’s move away from the royal family in the UK didn’t surprise many royal aides, with a royal author claiming that Palace staff ‘always knew’ that he would leave one day.

Vanity Fair royal editor and royal author Tina Brown claimed on The New York Times podcast this week that she was told by Palace aides that Harry was ‘so fragile’ in the firm.

Brown was apparently told by Palace insiders that Prince Harry “was so fragile, so combustible, he was so unhappy, frankly, in the constraints of the Royal Family.”

The royal author also claimed: “I actually think there is a Harry-shaped hole in the Royal Family now. And Harry was beloved, actually, by the British people. And people adored Meghan when she came into the mix.”

Both Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stepped back as senior royals in March 2020 and subsequently relocated to the US.