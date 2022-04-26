Kim Kardashian uploads new pics with kids days after Kanye West released 'The family’s in danger' without him

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable family photo days After Kanye West revealed in his new song that 'the family is in danger when he isn’t home.

Kanye's ex Kim and their four children adorably twinned in Easter-patterned pajamas in a new family photo posted by Kim Kardashian on her Instagram Monday.



The 41-year-old rocked matching dress covered in Easter eggs and chicks. In the photo, The Kardashians star held her eldest and youngest children on her lap, while Chicago and Saint cuddled up to her on the couch.



The photos came days after Kanye West released a new song with Pusha T mentioning his family.



"Born in the manger, the son of a stranger," the 44-year-old, raps in "Dreaming of the Past," out on Friday, April 22. "When Daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger."

The Grammy winner and Kardashian called it quits in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. While the mum-of four has moved on with SNL’s Pete Davidson, and West has has most recently been linked to Chaney Jones after enjoying dates with Irina Shayk, Julia Fox and Vinetria.

The “Stronger” rapper has been critical of his ex-wife’s relationship with the 28-year-old comedian, even releasing a music video with The Game in March for “Easy” that portrays an animated version of himself kidnapping, decapitating and burning Davidson. That same day, Kardashian was declared legally single.

The Kardashians star filed paperwork asking to restore her maiden name and be declared legally single in December 2021. The paperwork went on to note that “no counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value” to the former couple’s relationship.

While Kim and Kanye have been separated, the rapper still seems to make efforts to remain close to his family and shows his concerns about his four children.