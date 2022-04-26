Here's why Kim Kardashian’s ex Damon Thomas calls her ‘irresponsible’

Kim Kardashian’s first husband Damon Thomas considers it was “unfair and “inappropriate’ for her to claim that she was high on ecstasy when they married in 2000.



Kardashian — who eloped with music producer Damon Thomas when she was 19 and he was 29 — said in a 2018 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she was using the party drug at the time of the pair’s Las Vegas nuptials.

“Yeah, I don’t remember that at all,” Thomas, 51, said of the claim in a recent interview with Vlad TV. “So I don’t — that’s her thing. They can say what they…”

“I think it’s unfair to make those kind of blanket statements because we have kids now, you know? I have children. My kid goes to the same school her kid goes to. So imagine him when he has to deal with that at school,” added Thomas.

The music producer went on to say that he feels the reality star, 41, “should be more responsible with those statements” because “there’s a lot more to that subject and those things.”

“I can go into that and blow up the spot,” he claimed, “but I wouldn’t. And I’ve been very responsible in not talking about what that marriage was or what it meant to me.”

“Because it happened in the past, you can try to sweep it under the rug, but you don’t stay married to somebody or be with somebody for four to five years and it’s just based off you getting high off of ecstasy, you know what I mean?” he added. “That doesn’t make any sense at all.”