Kim Kardashian cuts a casual figure amid Orlando trip with Pete Davidson: see pics

Kim Kardashian cut a casual yet classy figure for her trip to Orlando, Florida with Pete Davidson on Saturday.
As per the pictures revealed by Daily Mail, the Skims founder and the Saturday Night Live star were seen disembarking from their private jet.
Dressed up in a knotted white tank top and a pair of blue jeans, Kim rocked a raven tresses tied up into a bun.
Pete, on the other hand, sported a red and black flannel, black jeans and a blue cap.
Both the lovebirds had black sunglasses on as the left Ripley's Believe It or Not! Office after spending around three hours there.
The couple is slated to mark their presence at the upcoming 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner.
Page Six reported that comedian Trevor Noah is expected to crack some jokes with Kim and Pete sitting in the audience.
“I don't think they should feel that they're safe,” a source told the outlet. “Trevor could definitely turn his attention to Kim and Pete.”
