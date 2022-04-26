Sienna Miller says her relationship with Jude Law saved her from Harvey Weinstein

Sienna Miller said her relationship with actor Jude Law protected her from Harvey Weinstein.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, the Burnt actor revealed she addressed the convicted sex offender as ‘pops’ which might have helped her from experiencing any harassment at his hands.

The former film producer is doing a 23-year prison sentence after he was convicted with first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape as he was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by several Hollywood actors including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more.

However, the 40-year-old actor was saved from the potential harassment as she noted that Law ‘was a big actor for Harvey’ and part of some projects that the producer backed.

“I was Jude’s girlfriend, and there was probably protection in that,” she told the outlet. “I called Harvey ‘Pops’ from day one, which I’m sure helped.”

The actor then shared that she was once faced verbal abused by the disgraced producer over her social life.

Miller narrated the incident, “I was rehearsing one day with Steve Buscemi and Harvey called and asked me to come to his office.”

She continued, “I said, ‘I’m in rehearsal.’ And he shouted, ‘Now!’ and sent a car. He sat me down in his office and said, ‘You’re not (expletive) going out any more, you’re not partying, rah rah rah.”

“I was having a lot of fun, but I managed to go to work on time. And he was standing over me while I was sitting in a chair, lip quivering, and then he slammed the door, and I burst into tears.”

The actor recalled that Weinstein then returned to the room and said, “It’s because I’m (expletive) proud of you,” and slammed the door again behind him as he exit the room.

“You weren’t really inaugurated until Weinstein made you cry,” she added recollecting that it was the ‘rite of passage’ for women in Hollywood.

“I imagined this is what Hollywood producers were like. I genuinely felt he’d given me the biggest validation. I was so grateful. I wasn’t scared of him, actually.”

Miller concluded, “And I was not aware that he was raping people. He asked for one meeting with me in a hotel, and I brought the other producers and it was innocuous. I’ve never been propositioned by anyone, for a job.”