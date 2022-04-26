Prince Harry’s future plans about returning to UK revealed: Expert

File Footage





Prince Harry’s recent comments in an interview with Hoda Kotb have hinted at his plans for the future, claimed a royal expert according to The Daily Star.

Harry, who paid a secret visit to Queen Elizabeth on April 14 with wife Meghan Markle, opened up about the meeting during his conversation with Hoda, and according to royal expert Daniela Elser, his words may have hinted at the couple’s future.

The Duke of Sussex had told Hoda: “You know, home for me now is, you know, for the time being, it’s in the States. And it feels that way as well.”

To this, Elser pointed out: “See what he slipped in there? 'For the time being'. As I would like to imagine the Queen muttered, pausing mid-slice of lavishly buttered marmalade toast at her breakfast table and in her impeccable French, très intéressant.”

She went on: “This is the first, clear public indication Harry has given that he and Meghan might – and a very heavy emphasis on the ‘might’ here – be open to one day spending real time back in the UK.”

“Remember, this after all was their original plan when they first dropped their nuclear bombshell of an Instagram post announcing Megxit way back in January 2020, writing: 'We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America'.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s representatives were contacted by The Daily Star to comment on Elser’s claims, however, they are yet to release a statement.