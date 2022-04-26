Victoria Beckham could take matters in to own hands when Romeo gets married

Victoria Beckham will get a chance to reclaim her part planning skills when second son Romeo gets married, unlike Brooklyn Beckham's wedding.

The former Spice Girl reportedly struggled when she was not involved in Miami preparations as Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola Peltz. With Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan, this might not be the case.

A source told The Mirror the couple discussed marriage while on a family holiday, explaining: "Mia is close to Romeo’s mum Victoria. It was clear the couple want a long-term future together and have already spoken about being soulmates.

"Marrying quickly and young seems to be in the Beckham tradition.

"They are besotted with each other and are definitely in it for life. They also talked about how much they want a big family and can’t wait to get started."

Romeo didn't want to step on Brooklyn's toes and is rumoured to have put off getting engaged until after his big brother tied the knot with Nicola.

"Romeo always wanted to wait for Brooklyn to wed and avoid doing anything that could take the limelight from his brother," added the source.

"Mia is a very different woman to Nicola Peltz and has always stated she would like to marry in Britain, making for a far more casual and low-key wedding to the one Nicola and Brooklyn had."

Mia and Romeo started dating in 2018 before announcing their romance on social media in 2019.

"Happy 1 year mooch love u so much," wrote David Beckham's son to honour his beloved girlfriend.