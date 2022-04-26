Hilaria Baldwin speaks about 'social media hate' after Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting

Hilaria Baldwin speaks about 'social media hate' months after Alec Baldwin’s shooting on Rust set

Hilaria Baldwin has recently shared a series of clips on Instagram where she addressed the “online mob mentality” and “cancel culture” that can “drive people to suicide”.



Hilaria’s message came months after her husband Alec Baldwin was at the center of an online backlash since he was involved in a fatal shooting of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year on the set of his movie, Rust.

On Sunday, the yoga expert urged her Insta followers in her clips to be kind and supportive to the one who they see, is at the receiving end of online trolling.

“If you see somebody getting attacked by the online mob, or any kind of cancel culture, instead of scrolling past, or worst, getting involved, reach out to them and just tell them that you support them as a human,” she asserted.

The author went on to add, “You don't have to agree with them a 100%, you don’t even have to even understand what they're attacking them for.”

The author mentioned that people are quick to make judgement on the basis of partial information.

“It is not for us to be judging everybody all the time,” the 38-year-old continued, “It’s absolutely impossible to make absolutely everybody happy, and to be in alignment with everybody. We are more divided than ever.”

Hilaria, who was also subjected to online ridicule over her Spanish background in 2020, said that online attack is kind of mental torture can lead to horrible consequences.

“We’re driving each other crazy, we’re driving people to the place where they want to commit suicide, where they’re losing their mental health,” added the podcaster.

And this is not fair. It’s not good. Therefore, reach out to them,” she concluded.

