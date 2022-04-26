Amanda Bynes enthrals fans with latest track after conservatorship termination

File Footage

Amanda Bynes collaborated with her fiancé Paul Michael as she released her second track after the actor’s conservatorship was terminated last month.



Taking to Instagram, the Nickelodeon alum posted the lyric video of her second rap song FIREFAX.

"NEW SONG! FAIRFAX ft. Paul Michael Produced by Yung Yogi. Spotify, Apple Music etc," the 36-year-old captioned the post.

Her post, however, was deleted by the social media app because the She's the Man actor’s account is still not verified after she last joined it few months ago.

The actor posted the actor-turned-singer then shared the song again as she wrote, “Instagram blocked the last post of the song Fairfax because this account isn’t verified.”

She added, “Because I own full rights to this song, maybe Instagram won’t delete this post…”

Earlier, Bynes released her first track Diamonds with Michael days after her 9-year-long conservatorship was ended by the judge.

Bynes had told People Magazine after the verdict was announced, “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter.”

“I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can,” she added.