Queen’s absence from events sparks concern over deteriorating health

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth has notably been missing from public view for a number of weeks now, leading to TV presenter Esther Rantzen raising concern over the monarch’s health, reported Express UK.

After the Queen missed quite a few important royal engagements in recent months, including the annual Easter service as well as Maundy Thursday, Rantzen told GB News: “I'm wondering whether she is feeling a little bit frailer…”

The presenter said: “So little worrying, isn't it that she hasn't been seen in public since Prince Philip's Memorial.”

Rantzen then reflected on the Queen marking her 96th birthday on Thursday, April 21, at Sandringham, and said: “I think if we're delighted to celebrate, she will be delighted that we can celebrate.”

As for Queen Elizabeth herself, she was last spotted being driven to Sandringham, as she retreated to the Norfolk estate for her birthday.