Khloe Kardashian claps back at 'excessive spending' trolls over setting garage for True

Khloe Kardashian clapped back at heavy criticism on her 'excessive spending' as she set-up a whole garage for her daughter True’s car toys.

A throwback clip from the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians has resurfaced on social media in which the Good American founder was seen setting up the garage.

"This is a plethora of True's automobiles. This is a little mish-moshy. I just don't know... like how to make it look nicer," the reality star said in a video.

However, the video was received with heavy criticism as a follower wrote, “I know they have the money but why so many cars Maybe a few but this is crazy." Another commented: "Rich people problems!"

Moreover, another user blasted the mogul, “Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world.

"I really loved your family's story and now just can't bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It's so sad."

Reacting to fans’ trolls, Khloe replied to a fan stating, “Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It's a toy...no reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car.

"Either way, I'm sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile."